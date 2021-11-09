Tom Holland talks Spider-Man: No Way Home: "It’s three generations coming together"

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas soon, with Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, and more, featuring in the fantastic cast.

However, star-studded as the MCU already is, the most intriguing new additions are Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx's Electro – two villains who appeared in different Spider-Man franchises, led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, respectively.

When Total Film meets with Holland for the new issue of the magazine, which features Scream on the cover, we list off the massive cast – mentioning rumors that Maguire and Garfield may also appear alongside him – and ask whether, with all these actors on set, Holland felt any need to prove himself among them.

"Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning," he says. "It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and..." He pauses. Our Spidey-senses start tingling. "I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era."

Was that a slip of the tongue? Holland clarifies: "People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point." He laughs. "It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together."

When those Spider-Man villains appear, it will indeed be a huge moment in cinematic history. The Spider-Verse is coming to the big screen in live-action form, and we couldn't be more excited.

That's only the tip of the iceberg from our Holland interview, which also features the actor chatting further about No Way Home, out December 17, plus the Uncharted movie and so much more.

