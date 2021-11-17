Alternate No Way Home trailer has fans thinking missing Spider-Man actors have been edited out

An alternate Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has fans thinking Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been edited out of the main teaser.

While the new trailer includes Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard, Sandman, and Doc Ock, the other two Spider-Men are conspicuously absent – rumors have been swirling for a long time that both actors would be returning as their respective versions of the webslinger in the movie.

The Brazilian version of the trailer, though, suggests that the other two heroes may have been edited out. Look closely when Spidey is going up against the villains at the end of the footage, and you'll see Lizard apparently punched by an invisible force. This doesn't happen in the main version of the trailer. Check out a clip of the moment below.

Alguien está despedido pic.twitter.com/9eZ6yqHkSGNovember 17, 2021 See more

Could this be Maguire or Garfield's Spider-Man swinging in to save the day? Time will tell: Garfield has recently again denied his involvement in the threequel. But, considering the moment sees Holland's Spidey going up against three villains, it would make sense for him to have some backup here.

While other Spider-Men don't show up in the trailer, it does finally confirm that we'll be seeing an entire rogues gallery of Spidey villains – and this time, Doc Ock appears to be on Peter Parker's side.

We'll have to wait and see if Maguire and Garfield really are in Spider-Man: No Way Home when the film releases this December 17 in the US, and December 15 in the UK.

In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.