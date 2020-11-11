Spider-Man Miles Morales sample locations: Find all the sounds and unlock the Purple Reign suit

Part way through this super-adventure, there's a side mission to find and record a number of Spider-Man Miles Morales samples and unlock the Purple Reign suit. These various sounds are scattered around New York and while they're marked on the map, some of them can be quite fiddly to find. Some sounds are hard to recognise, plus you can be too far, too close, not have a clear signal - all of which can have you going around in circles trying to find what you're looking for.

Because of that we've got all the Spider-Man Miles Morales sample locations here - what you're looking for and how to get them crystal clear so you can record them. At each location you'll need to find the green holographic marker to start, then simply find the sound source with the pictures below.

1. Hell's Kitchen sample

(Image credit: Sony)

You'll be able to start looking for samples after you confront the Tinkerer in the mission Curtain Call. Miles will call Uncle Aaron for some advice and shortly after a marker will appear in Hell's Kitchen where you can start this series of collectibles off. The Hell's Kitchen sample is the red buoy to the right as you face out to sea, but in order to be in the right place to record it you'll need to jump on the barge with the shipping containers.

2. Harlem sample

(Image credit: Sony)

The Harlem sample is a tricky one as there's a timing element involving a train going past. To record the sound you need to head to the corner of the street where the basketball courts and subway are, then look up the road to the elevated train line. The sample will only be recordable when a train goes past.

3. Upper East Side sample

(Image credit: Sony)

The Upper East Side sample is the drip of a water tower leaking. To find it, look for the red sign that says 'holiday concert' near a big Christmas tree. Look up to the ice under the water tower on the roof and you should get the prompt to record.

4. Central Park sample

(Image credit: Sony)

The Central Park sample will need a little bit of Spider-Man power as you'll need to record some pigeons that will fly away if you get too close. To reach them use your invisibility and walk towards them until you get the record prompt.

5. Upper West Side sample

(Image credit: Sony)

You won't have to look far for the Upper West Side sample, as it's a fire truck still in the station. You'll have to get close though so walk up until the record prompt appears and you'll have it done.

6. Midtown sample

(Image credit: Sony)

The midtown sample feels a little mean seeing as you're asked to record an electric current in an area packed full of humming neon signs. You actually want the American Flag on the ground rather than any of the bigger signs, so position yourself here to get the recording.

7. Greenwich sample

(Image credit: Sony)

The Greenwich sample is obviously a bell ringing, which is coming from the church but it can be a bit fiddly to line up if you're not positioned just right. Find the right distance and then point Miles at the pair of windows just below the spire.

8. Chinatown sample

(Image credit: Sony)

The Chinatown sample can be a bit of a pain if you don't know what you're looking for, as it's not an immediately obvious sound. Look for the big Chinese arch however and you'll find some wind chimes tinkling in the breeze. Record them to tick this off.

9. Financial District sample

(Image credit: Sony)

This is one of the more annoying ones as the Financial District sample isn't actually anywhere near the marker. It's actually the ferry off the coast and, for something so far away, requires some precise positioning to capture. Try one of the flag poles nearest the sea on the fort (the round building) to find the sweet spot.

10. How to get the Purple Reign suit

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you've got all the samples recorded a new marker will appear. This takes you to a secret hideout where you can play a beat made from all the noises you've collected to open a locker. Once it's open you'll unlock the Purple Reign suit to use.