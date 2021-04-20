Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse finds its trio of directors

The sequel to the Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has its new trio of directors. Joaquin Do Santos, who was previously reported to be on board to direct, has been joined by Soul’s Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

“The crew behind the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse set such a ridiculously high bar, and we’re humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales,” the directing team said in a joint statement as reported by Variety.

Some of the crew returning from the first film include Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pacap, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg – all will help with production. The Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey will executive produce the sequel, with Lord and Miller joining Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ David Callaham to pen the script.

Out of the three directors, Powers is the most decorated. He is currently nominated for the best-adapted screenplay Oscar for his work on the Regina King directed One Night in Miami. The script comes from an adaption of his play of the same name. His award nominations don’t end there either. He is also co-director of Pixar’s Soul, which is up for best animated feature. He is the first Black filmmaker to reach director or co-director status at Pixar.

Sony Pictures Animation has previously worked with Dos Santos and Thompson, who are making their feature debuts as directors. Dos Santos’s previous credits include The Legend of Korra, Justice League Unlimited, and Teen Titans. Thompson was a production designer for the first Spider-Verse and both Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is scheduled to open in theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.