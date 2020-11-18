Spider-Man 3 set footage sees Spidey and MJ together again

Filming on Spider-Man 3 has started in Atlanta, and while we still don’t have an official title, new set footage gives us a glimpse at the action. The film’s predecessor, Spider-Man: Far From Home, ended with a mid-credits scene showing Spidey’s real identity as Peter Parker revealed to the world from Times Square – and Mysterio framing him for murder.

This is quite the tight spot for the web-slinging hero, and a new video from the set apparently picks up near where the mid-credits scene left off. As reported by Comic Book, the footage sees Spider-Man and potentially MJ swinging from a platform. It’s unclear whether the actors are Tom Holland and Zendaya or stunt doubles.

Sp*derman being filmed :) pic.twitter.com/65qnOLZNe9November 17, 2020

Interestingly, it looks like MJ is wearing the same clothes as she was in the Far From Home mid-credits scene. If this is the case, we’ve got a sneak peek at how Spidey is going to deal with the revelation of his identity and being framed as a villain. It is hard to tell whether MJ is actually wearing the same outfit though – or even if the other person in the video is MJ – due to the distance.

Lately, there’ve been a few Spider-Man 3 teases: Holland posted a short clip on Instagram revealing he’d received the script, Benedict Cumberbatch was revealed to be reprising his role of Doctor Strange in the movie, and news broke that Jamie Foxx would be playing Electro again – though his first outing as the character was in a separate cinematic universe to the MCU, suggesting Spidey could be about to deal with the multiverse.

We’ll have to wait until 2021 to find out how Spider-Man copes with his secret identity being made public, but until then check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.