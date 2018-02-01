South Park: The Stick of Truth Chinpokomon locations guide

Do you have visions of becoming a Royal Crown Chinpoko-Master? Chinpokomon are one of the collectibles hidden around South Park: The Stick of Truth, and if you want to complete the set then you've got to catch them all. Handily we've tracked down all of their locations in this guide, so you can catch every last critter and earn the Chinpokolypse trophy/achievement.

The Chinpokomon are listed here in the order they appear under the Collectibles menu tab, and if they have a day stated in the description then that is the earliest time during the story that you can collect them.

MISSABLE COLLECTIBLE WARNING

Certain Chinpokomon can only be found during the following quests - make sure you don't miss them or you won't be able to complete your collection:

The Bard: 29) Roidrat

29) Roidrat Alien Abduction: 26) Beetlebot

26) Beetlebot PTA Problems: 11) Gunrilla

11) Gunrilla Attack the School: 21) Pterdaken

21) Pterdaken Unplanned Parenthood: 9) Fetuswami

9) Fetuswami Beat Up Clyde!: 6) Shoe

Looking for more South Park help? We also have the following guides:

Read more: The best South Park episodes

Table of Contents: