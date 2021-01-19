Sony Santa Monica is hiring for a new unannounced game

God of War studio Sony Santa Monica has posted a new job listing calling for help on an unannounced game.

The studio revealed the highly-anticipated God of War: Ragnarok during September's PS5 showcase, confirming a 2021 release window. In a new tweet flagging a vacant Art Director position, Sony Santa Monica says it's "seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title," so we can be sure the listing isn't in reference to God of War 2.

🔥 HOT JOB: ART DIRECTOR 🔥We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title!If you’ve got what it takes to guide and inspire our team to deliver best-in-class visual quality, apply here 👉 https://t.co/HBV4G97OtI #SMSCareers #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/IkzVzcvCJVJanuary 19, 2021

Unfortunately, the process of elimination only gets us so far in this case. We know Sony Santa Monica is hiring for a new game that isn't God of War 2, but we have little clues to suggest what the mystery game could be. Sometimes we can pick out a few descriptors from the job description, but there's nothing here worth pointing out.

We know Sony Santa Monica was once working on a sci-fi game, but that was canceled way back in 2014. Concept art allegedly from the project eventually surfaced in 2017 (thanks Eurogamer), but there's no indication that the game in development today has any relation. Still, it's worth mentioning for the possibility that the studio is picking up an old project.

Also noteworthy is recent speculation that Roger Clark, the voice behind Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, could be working with Sony Santa Monica. Though, even if the theories are true, it's entirely possible that Clark is voicing a character from God of War 2 and not the title referenced in the new job listing.

