Sony apologises for PS5 pre-order issues and promises more will be available "over the next few days"

Sony has apologised after thousands of hopeful PS5 owners were unable to secure a pre-order earlier this week, and promises that it will release more consoles to pre-order "over the next few days".

In a message on its social media channels, the company acknowledged the pre-order system "could have been a lot smoother", adding that even more consoles "will be available through the end of the year".

"Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that," Sony said in a tweet posted on the official Twitter channel earlier today. "Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details.

"And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year."

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBunSeptember 19, 2020

When prompted by an unhappy fan to respond in kind, the UK arm of PlayStation's social media team told players to "speak with [their] local retailer regarding pre-order availability, as [PlayStaton UK] aren't selling consoles directly [them]selves in the UK".

"It doesn't need to be all Sad Times at Sony High though, because the truth is the PS5 isn't going to truly come to life until 2021," Josh wrote earlier this week , just in case you need to hear it. "That's when the selection of games available will transform from pretty-damn solid to pretty-god-damned ridiculous, in what will surely be remembered as one of the strongest year one lineups any new console has enjoyed in recent history.

"Rather than wasting time working out if you can amass the cash to pick up a PS5 from an eBay scalper (don't), let's instead take a little look at the upcoming PS5 games for 2021 and get giddy over the prospect of waiting beyond launch to make a purchase."

Don't forget, GamesRadar+ is tracking PS5 pre-orders to keep checking back for the latest information.

The PS5 price is $499.99 in the US and £449.99 in the UK for the standard console. Meanwhile, the PS5 Digital Edition (no disc-drive here) is set at $399.99 in the US and £359.99 in the UK. Both PlayStation 5 systems will be released on November 12 in the US and November 19 in the UK.