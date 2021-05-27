Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor returns to the role after stepping away from it earlier this year

The voice actor for Sonic the Hedgehog has announced that he is returning to the role after previously stating he was stepping down earlier this year.

Roger Craig Smith, who has been the primary English-speaking voice actor for the character since 2010, shared the good news via his Twitter account stating that: “I can't fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community. I hope to honor your support and passion as I'm officially back voicing #SonicTheHedgehog in games. Can't wait for ya to see what we have planned!”

I can't fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community.🙏I hope to honor your support and passion as I'm officially back voicing #SonicTheHedgehog in games.Can't wait for ya to see what we have planned!THANK YOU...from the bottom of my blue heart.💙 pic.twitter.com/KOLi2MJnUiMay 26, 2021 See more

It’s still unclear why the actor stepped away from the character previously, however we’re just happy to have the iconic voice back. Roger Craig Smith has played the speedy blue hedgehog in Sonic Forces and Sonic Team Racing as well as all the games post 2010 that the character appears in including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games.

Outside of Sonic the Hedgehog, Roger has also voiced several other recognizable video game characters including Dr. Nitrus Brio in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Mirage in Apex Legends, and Chris Redfield in Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil: Revelations.

It appears Sega is pulling out all the stops for Sonic and the gang over the next few years as a sequel to Sonic’s Hollywood debut Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release April 2022, as well as a new animated series based on the character for Netflix .

Sega is also holding a Sonic Central stream today at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET / 5:00pm BST which will give fans their "first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events” coming up over the next year or so.