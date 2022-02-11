Sonic and Knuckles go head to head in new Super Bowl trailer

A new trailer for 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has arrived just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

The film's official Twitter account released the brief 43-second clip with the caption, "Bengals or Rams? We have no idea, but the Hedgehog can take 'em both."

Set in a football stadium, the characters flip a coin and ask the viewer, “Heads or Tails?” with Tails himself popping into frame. The yellow fox poses on the field alongside Sonic and Knuckles, who is featured as the main villain in the new sequel.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 follows Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and Tails as they embark on a journey to find a precious emerald that holds the power to destroy civilizations - before Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), now aided in his villainous by Knuckles, gets to it first. Miles 'Tails' Prower will be voiced by by Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who has voiced the character in the Sonic video game series. Idris Elba will lend his vocals to Knuckles, the evil echidna.

Though the clip is titled “Big Game Spot,” it has not been confirmed whether or not it will air during this Sunday’s upcoming Super Bowl LVI. Regardless, the Sonic Movie Twitter account is picking 50 people to win tickets to an advance screening should Sunday’s coin toss land on Tails. The contest can be entered by following @SonicMovie and using the hashtag #SonicMovie2Sweepstakes.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premieres April 8, 2022. While you wait, heck out our handy guide for more upcoming movies.