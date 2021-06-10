Solar Ash debuts a brand new gameplay trailer before 2021 release

Solar Ash debuted a new gameplay trailer during Summer Games Fest Kickoff today.

Developed by Hyper Light Drifter studio Heart Machine, fans will be able to play this vivid stylized platformer on PS4, PS5 , and the Epic Games Store later this year.

In the new trailer, we see our lead protagonist glide like a figure skater on a stream of neon lights whilst traversing their way towards a huge dragon-like-beast who seems to be searching for them too. We also got our first brief look at combat and in true Heart Machine style the entire thing is presented in an array of bright lights and colours.

This story is still developing…