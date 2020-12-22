Skyrim 60FPS mod for PS5 and Xbox Series X analyzed in new video

A new Digital Foundry video takes a look at Skyrim's performance-enhancing mod on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Last week, Digital Foundry reported hearing about a Skyrim mod for the Xbox Series X version of the game, that could boost the game to maintain a stable 60 frames per second. The mod is called Uncap FPS, and it's actually pretty old at this point, having originally been created for the Xbox One version of Bethesda's RPG. The entire Digital Foundry video, in which the mod is broken down in great detail, can be seen just below.

Digital Foundry notes that aside from boosting the frame rate of the Xbox Series X version of Skyrim up to 60FPS, the mod can also produce very similar results on the less powerful Xbox Series S. This is something of a surprise due to the Series S's less capable hardware, but Digital Foundry discovered that the game adheres to 60FPS on the Series S exactly how it does on the more powerful console.

As for the PS5 version of Skyrim, there's unfortunately no hope of a 60FPS mod. The Uncap FPS mode was only created for the Xbox version of the Bethesda game, and Digital Foundry reports that there unfortunately isn't a mod for the PS5 version of Skyrim that's capable of boosting the game's frame rate up to 60FPS.

Digital Foundry's report also takes some time to examine a mod for Fallout 4 called '720p 60FPS.' It does exactly what it says on the tin, boosting the frame rate of Fallout 4 up to 60FPS, but for the Xbox Series X version of the game only. As with Skyrim, there's no such mod available for the PS5 version of Fallout 4.

