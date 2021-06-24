Sky Rojo season 2 trailer promises even more action from the Netflix show

Netflix has released a new trailer for Sky Rojo season 2, ahead of its premiere on the streamer next month.

The action-packed series (whose title translates to "Red Sky" in English) follows three sex workers, Coral (Verónica Sanchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito), and Gina (Yany Prado) on the run from their pimp, Romeo, (Asier Etxeandia) and his henchmen (Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Aucquer).

In the new season 2 trailer, the three women are armed and they have a plan – and a grudge. Alliances are quickly falling apart for Romeo and co., too, as the trio disagree about the best way to deal with their problem. After showdowns and near-death experiences aplenty in season 1, it looks like things aren't slowing down any time soon in season 2.

"We wanted Sky Rojo to have the same frenetic action as always, but to use that 25-minute runtime to underline the dynamic nature of the plot: the getaway, the race for survival," series creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato said in a statement when season 1 was released.

"The third act of a movie or an episode is where all the energy converges to produce the most vibrant explosion of all the conflicts that are being narrated. What we set out to do was to make a constant third act, to funnel our entire story through that frenzied energy."

Co-creator Pina's previous Netflix project, Money Heist, has been hugely popular. It traces two long-prepared heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. The show became the most-watched non-English language series on Netflix within four months of being added to the platform in early 2018.

The fifth and final season recently wrapped filming and is due to be released sometime in the second half of 2021, but we don't have a more specific premiere date yet. In November last year, Netflix announced that it would be creating a Korean adaptation of the show, too.