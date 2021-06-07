The Sims 4 free build cheat - how to build anywhere in the Sims

The Sims 4 free build cheats let you build anywhere. Tired of the spatial restrictions of The Sims 4 Build Mode? Want to expand your horizons and forge ahead with your The Sims 4 builds in a free and easy manner? This is where The Sims 4 free build cheats come into play. These cheats will allow for a whole world of new opportunities to get creative within the game and it’s all pretty simple you’ll wonder why you haven’t tried it out sooner. We’ve got The Sims 4 free build cheats to provide you with full building freedom.

How to enable The Sims 4 free build cheat

Before you can start enabling cheats in The Sims 4, you’ll need to open the cheat console following the simple rules below:

The Sims 4 PC cheats: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 Mac cheats: Hold Command (⌘) and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 PS4 cheats: Hold down all the four shoulder buttons at once The Sims 4 Xbox One cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

A text box should appear across the top of the screen where you can enter your cheat codes.

The Sims 4 free build cheats - how to build anywhere

(Image credit: EA)

Building in The Sims 4 can be tricky and time-consuming to really achieve the aesthetic you’re craving. It can also be really expensive. With The Sims 4 free build cheats you’ll be able to unlock your full building potential enabling the chance to not only build on lots you weren’t allowed to before but move objects wherever you want too, disregarding their grid placement. Simply follow the instructions below to get going.

Once you’ve enabled cheats, you must type testingCheats true into the console.

bb.enablefreebuild - build anywhere, even on locked lots such as the dorms in The Sims 4: Discover University or the hospital etc.

- build anywhere, even on locked lots such as the dorms in The Sims 4: Discover University or the hospital etc. bb.moveobjects on - allows you to move objects wherever you want and adjust the height with 9 moving objects upwards and 0 moving downwards

Additionally, you can use the below code to make a house for your Sims without worrying about the money you need to build it. Simply move your Sims into a lot and use the below cheat code to build their dream home with none of the Simoleon stress.

FreeRealEstate On - build anywhere for free

- build anywhere for free FreeRealEstateOff - turns build anywhere for free mode off

If you’re looking to cut even more corners in The Sims 4, there’s plenty of opportunities to expand your horizons with the cheats below.

