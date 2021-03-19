Sifu, Quantum Error, and more confirmed for Future Games Show: Spring Showcase

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase is almost here and we’re delighted to confirm some of the games that you can expect from the show on Thursday March 25.

These include Sifu, the recently revealed brawler from Absolver developer SloClap, Tchia, a tropical open-world adventure from the team at Awaceb and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, a stylish and acrobatic battle royale from 24 Entertainment.

On top of that, there’ll also be developer walkthroughs from Square Enix, Oddworld: Soulstorm, and Axiom Verge 2, plus a brand new exclusive reveal from Goldfire Studios, and a video surprise from Devolver Digital.

That’s just the start of the games that will be a part of our show, as we’ll also have an early gameplay sneak peak of Serial Cleaners, which first debuted in the last Future Games Show, as well as horror shooter Quantum Error, that will have a new gameplay video premiering during the Future Games Show.

Want to help us share the Spring Showcase? Here's how to co-stream the Future Games Show

Of course, that’s just scratching the surface of what we have in store for you, but we it wouldn’t be a show without a surprise or two...

So when can you watch the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase? Well, the event, which will be presented by Resident Evil 3 stars Jeff Schine and Nicole Tompkins, starts on March 25 at 14:45 PDT / 17:45 EDT / 21:45 GMT. With our pre-show focusing on upcoming games from Daedalic, including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, there’s going to be a huge amount of games for you to learn more about.



Don’t forget to join us here on GamesRadar or swing by our Twitch and YouTube channel to watch the show next week.