Shrek Forever After trailer

Capping off a week of trailer reveals, Paramount have revealed the first full trailer for Shrek Forever After , supposedly the green ogre’s last fairytale fiasco.

Scroll down to watch.

No sign as yet of the mischievous Rumplestiltskin who sets the plot in motion. But it seems to be business as usual for Shrek and co.

“At last we have to come to our final chapter,” purrs Puss in Boots, who looks like he’ll remain the franchise’s favourite scene stealer. But what’s the story?

Everybody has forgotten who Shrek is (lucky them?). Finding himself, ahem, bogged down with a wife and a brood of screaming mini-ogres, Shrek is yearning for a time when he was a “real ogre”.

Enter Rumplestiltskin, who tricks our Scottish oaf into creating an alternate Far Far Away. Here, Shrek, Fiona and Donkey have never met, and the world’s gone to crap.

Yep, Shrek does It’s a Wonderful Life . But can he fix everything? Or is it too late? This being a kid's film, we suspect it'll all turn out right in the end.

Ready for another Shrek adventure? Comment below...