Shredders is a multiplayer snowboarding game coming to Xbox Series X

A new snowboarding game was revealed during Thursday's Xbox Series X Games showcase pre-show; it's called Shredders, it has gorgeous snow-covered mountains, and it's coming sometime in 2021. Check out the teaser below:

Developers I-Illusions and LetItRoll say Shredders has "multiplayer baked into its core," though you can also carve through the expansive mountain range in single-player mode. The game was inspired by the classic snowboarding series Amped, and the devs - who are all skaters or snowboarders themselves - say they're looking to bring the spirit of those games to the Xbox Series X with "next gen tech and kick ass physics."

"We are building a snowboarding experience that allows you to define your own style," says project lead Dirk Van Welden. "Outside there are so many incredible ways to do a simple 180 and Shredders gives you that level of control. Carving, buttering, and the sensation of floating on fresh powder all feels amazing."

Shredders is "coming first" to Xbox Series X, which makes it sound like it's a timed-exclusive deal. That would mean it'll eventually makes it way to PC and/or the PS5, but for now its only home is Microsoft's next-gen hardware.

I-Illusions is a Belgian studio known primarily for its shared-space VR shooter, Space Pirate Arena. LetItRoll is a one-person studio created by Marcus Forsmoo, who's collaborating with I-Illusions on Shredders. For such a small team, I'm encouraged by the impressive teaser trailer and can't wait to see what's next for what's likely to be the first Xbox Series X snowboarding game.

