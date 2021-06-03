Shang-Chi star Simu Liu debunks a major Marvel rumor

Simu Liu has debunked a major rumor surrounding the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Liu spoke to NBC about the film and Asian representation, and dispelled speculation that Fin Fang Foom would be making his MCU debut. The report reads: "It also helps, Liu said, that some questionable elements from the source material, like the shape-shifting dragon-like being puzzlingly named 'Fin Fang Foom,' do not make an appearance in the movie."

Fans began theorizing that the character would be in the film when merchandise was teased that included a dragon, which fans guessed could be Fin Fang Foom. In Marvel comics, this dragon is actually an alien shapeshifter who arrived to Earth in a human disguise to infiltrate the planet.

More merchandise seemingly confirms a dragon will be appearing in the movie, though, with an image of a Funko Pop named The Great Protector surfacing on the web. The Great Protector doesn't seem to have a basis in the comics, so what part this dragon will play in the plot – if any – remains to be seen.

"We knew that we were potentially navigating a minefield, especially when looking at this property that was created by two white men in the 1970s at the height of the kung fu craze," Liu said of making changes to the source material. "We have not shied away from ripping out whatever doesn't work in 2019, 2020, 2021."

The actor also said of the movie: "From the moment that Marvel Studios decided that there needed to be a voice for Asian characters and a lead Asian character in the space of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], they have all kind of considered what the best way was... to incorporate a story that both celebrates Asianness and all of its wonderful dimensions, and its facets and its nuances, and also celebrates martial arts."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will see Liu's titular character pulled back into the orbit of his father, the villainous Mandarin. An action-packed trailer has already been released, and the movie is set to arrive this September 3. Along with Liu, the movie stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Fala Chen.

In the meantime, the next MCU offering to hit our screens will be Loki, which lands this June 9 on Disney Plus. It will be followed a month later by the long-awaited Black Widow, which arrives to theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access on July 9. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.