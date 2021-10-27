Shadow Warrior 3 delayed into 2022

By

Flying Wild Hog's gory sequel gets hit with a delay

Shadow Warrior 3
Flying Wild Hog's Shadow Warrior 3 has been delayed out of 2021 and into an unspecified point in 2022.

The news broke yesterday on October 26 from publisher Devolver Digital, who announced the delay to Shadow Warrior 3 through the small trailer seen just below. While Flying Wild Hog's sequel was always penciled in to launch at some point in 2021, it never actually locked down a specific release date, so perhaps the announcement of a delay into next year shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

If you're unfamiliar with Shadow Warrior 3, it's basically taking the hyper-violent and rapid gunplay of the 2016 Doom reboot and turning it up to 11. We've seen a slew of increasingly chaotic trailers for Flying Wild Hog's sequel at this point, all of which show protagonist Lo Wang zipping around a battlefield with various over-the-top weaponry, slicing and dicing demonic foes as he goes.

It's just not guns that Lo Wang's bringing to the fight in Shadow Warrior 3, because precision strikes with a katana are vital to survival. There's also gloriously gory finishing moves to pull off in the sequel on a stunned enemy, a teaser of which you can see in the release date delay trailer just above, when Wang rips off a demon's arm and prepares to beat them to death with it.

Shadow Warrior 3 might've just been delayed to 2022, but it's still nonetheless something to be excited about on the horizon for next year. When it does eventually launch, Flying Wild Hog's sequel will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through backwards compatibility.

