Shadow Warrior 3 announced with unsurprisingly OTT reveal trailer

After days of teasing, developer Flying Wild Hog has finally revealed Shadow Warrior 3, the next game in its tongue-in-cheek melee-shooter franchise.

The official reveal trailer, which is about as dry humoured as you'd expect from the Shadow Warrior series, can be seen below, and teases an upcoming gameplay reveal, which will presumably be shown at publisher Devolver Digital's E3-inspired live stream next week.

Shadow Warrior 3 will be the first new title in Flying Wild Hog's series since 2016's Shadow Warrior 2, and is launching in 2021, with platforms to be confirmed.

The game's official synopsis promises to bring Shadow Warrior "to the next level with a seamless blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system."

What we don't yet know, however, is whether it'll bring it to next-gen consoles, too, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X slated to launch this Holiday, ahead of the game's launch the following year.

In any case, it's another mid-range title to get excited about, especially if you're a fan of Shadow Warrior's unique brand of outlandish spectacle.

