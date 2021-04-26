Shadow and Bone showrunner talks hopes and plans for season 2

Shadow and Bone showrunner Eric Heisserer has talked about what could happen in a potential season 2. Spoilers for season 1 ahead…

"If you were to see my home office right now, I do look like one of those crazy people with the murder board where there's just a bunch of maps and charts and string connecting things," Heisserer told Collider when asked about plans for a second season. "I have exhaustive plans and would love to activate them. I've been thinking about this for several years now, and so the creative team and I are ready to roll if we hear that we get to come back."

The ending of Shadow and Bone season 1 seemed to tease more in the future for Kaz, Inej, and Jesper, too. In the novel Six of Crows, which the Netflix series was partially based on, the trio – alongside Matthias, Nina, and a new character called Wylan, who's not so used to the criminal lifestyle – set off on a high stakes heist. As for whether we could see the events of that novel play out in a potential season 2, Heisserer said: "I would love to talk about what we might get to see from Six of Crows in the second season. I can tease this much that there will be a hundred percent more Wylan. We'd like to introduce him for sure."

He continued: "And we would like to spend at least a little bit more time in Ketterdam. We kind of had to yoink our Crows away from that in Season 1 and throw them toward the Fold and beyond for their heist. And I think at least part of next season should be a home game for our team."

While season 2 has not yet been confirmed, the season finale left some intriguing plot threads dangling – including the Darkling's survival, as well as Alina and Mal heading off into pastures new (for now). The show also only adapted the first novel in the Shadow and Bone trilogy, which means there's plenty of material left to cover. You can see our guide to what might happen in Shadow and Bone season 2 here.

Shadow and Bone is streaming on Netflix now. While you wait for more season 2 news, find out the biggest differences from show to book, and check out our rundown of everything that happened in the explosive finale.