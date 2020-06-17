Seven Silent Hill soundtracks added to Spotify to ring in Dead by Daylight crossover DLC

Konami is celebrating the Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill debut by releasing seven Silent Hill soundtracks on Spotify for the first time. Head to the Konami Europe Spotify page here to listen to them all.

The Silent Hill soundtracks that are ready to spook up your summer are as follows:

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 3

Silent Hill 4: The Room

Silent Hill: Origins

Silent Hill: Homecoming

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories

Silent Hill: Downpour

Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on June 16 as a paid DLC for the base game (it's $6.99 on Steam and 7.99 on the Microsoft Store ). As we previously reported , Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill lets players fight it out and try to survive on a new map - Midwich Elementary School. Cheryl Mason, the Silent Hill 3 protagonist, is the new survivor and Pyramid Head is the killer trying to, well, kill you. Your job is to survive and kill everybody else, naturally.

While it may not be the Silent Hill game we've been waiting for (or whatever it is Konami has been teasing lately), Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill is sure to inject some fear into your summer. Why not play it while listening to seven Silent Hill soundtracks and freaking yourself out even more? And I thought Chromatica was the album of the summer…