Serial Cleaners trailer showcases more bloody cleanup action at E3 2021

A new Serial Cleaners gameplay trailer has debuted today at E3 2021.

Earlier today on June 12, the Guerrilla Collective showcase took place as part of E3 2021, highlighting a number of smaller indie-developed games, of which Serial Cleaners was included. You can see the new gameplay trailer for yourself just below, called "Bob Cabin," in which one of the various playable characters goes around an cabin in stealth-based gameplay, cleaning up the aftermath of a bloody fight as they go.

All throughout the trailer just above, the player character is dodging police with searchlights as they clean up the mess surrounding them. This is, if you were unaware of it, the core concept of Serial Cleaners. Your mission is to show up to a location in which a brutal fight took place, and clear up the bloody details, so there's zero evidence left for the police to claim.

It's a really great and smart concept, and one that Serial Cleaners definitely has some fun with. We can see the player character carrying a body out of the cabin with police in hot pursuit, which is just one of many ways you can accomplish your goal of cleaning up after the fight has taken place.

In Serial Cleaners, you can play the same level as any one of a handful of characters. Each of these characters has a unique ability, specifically for cleaning up the bloody aftermath of crime scenes, as it happens. For example, the character we can see in the trailer above runs around with a hoover, making extremely quick work of the blood littering the ground, before they make their eventual getaway.

Right now, we don't know too many details on the other playable characters in Serial Cleaners, but it's nice to know that we'll really be able to experiment as we progress through the game. Right now, Serial Cleaners doesn't have a specific release date, but it's confirmed to be launching at some point later this year in 2021, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

