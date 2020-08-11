September 1 Nvidia reveal may show us more next-gen games and engines in action

Nvidia is teasing a big reveal for September 1, and on top of its RTX3000 series of graphics cards, it may give us another look at more next-gen games and engines.

The company's teasing began with a short clip posted to Twitter with the tag "Ultimate Countdown." Nvidia has since posted a countdown website that ends on September 1, and the blurb on the site is telling: "21 days. 21 years. Before we enter the future, join us to celebrate the biggest breakthroughs in PC gaming since 1999. And what comes next."

Nvidia's first proper GPU was released 21 years ago, so this countdown seems to be a bit of a history lesson chronicling the company's major technological developments. The wording of this announcement, and previous speculation regarding the company's plans (as reported by our sister site PC Gamer ), also suggests that the next wave of Nvidia GPUs, the RTX3000 series, will be revealed on September 1.

This is obviously big news for PC gamers who want to stay on top of the latest graphics tech, but it could also be a fun event for console gamers if we get some next-gen footage out of the deal. In 2019, for example, Nvidia brought Control on stage to show off its RayTracing technology. With this being the year of a new console generation, we may see cross-platform next-gen games like Godfall take the stage to showcase other advancements.

Of course, the graphics cards powering the PS5 and Xbox Series X are both AMD models, so whatever Nvidia has to show won't translate to next-gen consoles perfectly. And that's to say nothing of how much stronger a card like the RTX3080 will be compared to the console chipset. Even so, next-gen games are next-gen games, and we'll take any footage we can get at this stage.