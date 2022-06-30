Jason Momoa's Apple TV Plus show See coming to an end with season 3

Jason Momoa's Apple TV Plus series See will end with season 3. The first season of the show premiered on the streamer back in 2019, and the final season will air weekly later this year (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)).

See takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where humanity can no longer use their eyesight. Season 3 will feature a scientist developing weapons that put the future of humankind at risk, meaning Momoa's character Baba Voss returns from his self-imposed exile to protect his people.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story," showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper said in a statement.

"Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera," he continued. "The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world."

The final season will star Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Sylvia Joeks, Nesta Cooper, Olivia Cheng, Tom Mison, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, Eden Epstein, and Trieste Kelly Dunn. See season 3 begins airing this August 26 and will drop a new episode weekly. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.