Knives Out meets Hail Caesar? This new star-studded murder mystery looks like tons of fun

Searchlight Pictures has finally unveiled the first trailer for new murder mystery film See How They Run – and it's giving us big Hail, Caesar! meets Knives Out vibes. Written by Mark Chappell and directed by Tom George, the movie takes place in the 1950s and is set to be a star-studded affair, as Sam Rockwell's world-weary Inspector Stoppard and Saoirse Ronan's eager rookie Constable Stalker are tasked with investigating the mysterious death of Adrien Brody's producer Leo Köpernick, whose bloodied body was found propped up on the stage of a prestigious London theater.

In the teaser, which you can watch above, the pair can be seen clashing over their vastly different approaches to the case as they question several subjects, including David Oyelowo's "celebrated actor" Mervyn Cocker-Norris, Ruth Wilson's Petula Spencer, and Harris Dickinson's Richard Attenborough. In another scene, Stoppard and Stalker appear to deduce that Reece Shearsmith's character John Woolf was embroiled in a secret romance with Pippa Bennett-Warner's Ann Saville – and Köpernick knew about it.

"He killed up Köpernick to hush up the affair. Case closed," Stalker suggests, before Stoppard throws her a knowing look. "I'm doing it again, aren't I, sir? Jumping to conclusions?" To which he gloomily replies: "Little bit, yeah."

Things must quickly escalate, too, as the person who dispatched Köpernick is later referred to as a "serial killer" in the promo. Who will they bump off next? Gosh knows there are plenty of potential victims, seeing as Lucian Msamati (as Max Mallow), Pearl Chanda (as Sheila Sim), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (as Gio), Harry Potter's Shirley Henderson (as the Dame), This Country's Charlie Cooper (Dennis the Usher), and Fleabag star Sian Clifford (as Edana Romney) round out the ensemble cast.

"[Working with] this incredible cast has been a total dream," George said in a statement last summer. "I'm so excited to bring this thrilling, smart, funny murder mystery to audiences. Doing so with the company behind such brilliant ensemble films as Jojo Rabbit, Birdman and The Grand Budapest Hotel has really been the perfect fit."

See How They Run is set to release on September 30.