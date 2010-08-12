Secret Cinema promises its best event yet

Secret Cinema are continuing to challenge the concept of traditional cinema-going, with their September event being pitched as their most exciting yet.



The event planners have announced that Secret Cinema's partnership with Windows Phone has been renewed, which means we can expect even more interactive wonders like the epic recreation of Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner at this year’s June event.



The next Secret Cinema will take place from 3 – 5 September. The same rules apply as always – sign up for a ticket at www.secretcinema.org , then a few days before the event the location of the screening/party will be announced.



Previously, Paranoid Park, Wings Of Desire and Blade Runner have all been screened, with Secret Cinema presenting a unique environment in which to watch your favourite movies.



Check out this year’s Blade Runner event below…

Have you attended a Secret Cinema event? Tell us your thoughts below…