Sebastian Stan and Lily James are transformed into Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy first look

Hulu has released the first look at Sebastian Stan and Lily James in the streamer's upcoming series Pam & Tommy.

The limited series will center around the marriage between Baywatch star Pamela Anderson (James) and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Stan), following the release of their infamous sex tape, providing a comedic take on the true story. In the newly released pics, Stan and James are almost unrecognizable in costume and makeup (complete with tattoos for both actors and nipple piercings for Stan).

Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu. Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/4ctdKYEm9FMay 7, 2021 See more

In 1995, Lee and Anderson made headlines when they got married four days after they started dating – then, a sex tape they made on their honeymoon was stolen and released on the internet, becoming the world's first viral video. A release date for the series hasn't been announced yet, but filming started last month.

Pam & Tommy is directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie (in which Stan also starred as Jeff Gillooly, the husband of Margot Robbie's Tonya Harding) – he's also directing the upcoming Disney prequel, Cruella , about the 101 Dalmatians villain's origin story. The series was developed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling round out the cast.

Stan was most recently seen in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while James can currently be seen in the BBC series The Pursuit of Love alongside Andrew Scott and Dominic West.