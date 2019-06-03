Sea of Thieves Megalodon - how to find and summon Shrouded Ghost

Of all the monsters to find, Sea of Thieves Shrouded Ghost megalodon is the most mysterious. It's location is often clouded in rumour and hearsay involving mist, lights and far more. As the rarest of the five megalodons you can track in-game Shrouded Ghost is surrounded by an almost superstitious level of ideas on how to summon it from the depths. However, if you do want to find Shrouded Ghost in Sea of Thieves we can help you. And if it's the last shark on your list you'll also obtain the commendations Legendary Hunter of the Shrouded Ghost, and the Hunter of the Shrouded Ghost.

Though encountering the beast is entirely random (update 1.4.3 slightly increased the odds of this happening), we do have some advice that should help you on your quest to find and summon the Shrouded Ghost. Hopefully, this will ensure that you don’t miss out when the moment finally arrives or waste your time believing in the tall tales being shared from crew to crew.

First up: stay away from islands

Encountering Shrouded Ghost is mostly random. However, sailing around any square on the map that doesn’t have an island in it will increase your chances - megalodons will run away or despawn if you sail too close to land so avoiding that will improve your odds.

How to find the Shrouded Ghost Megalodon

Megalodons have specific sound cues that play right before they spawn which is a lot like a loud roar. Once you hear this, look behind your ship and the megalodon should breach the water, giving you a closer look at it. What you’re searching for is a pale white shark with a pink-tipped fin and glowing red eyes. If you see any other variation (there are five in all) you can either choose to ignore the beast or kill it to stop it from following you.

When you hear the roar make sure to drop the anchor to stop you sailing near to shore. This way you can identify which megalodon it is more quickly, and also avoid despawning it by getting too close to land. It's also a good idea to keep a good stack of supplies on board at all times to ensure you don’t end up visiting Davy Jones.

There is no specific Shrouded Ghost spawn location

A popular theory is that there is only one specific location where Shrouded Ghost will spawn. This has been disproven by the community with sightings happening in all regions of the map from the Shores of Plenty to the Ancient Isles, The Wilds, and The Devil’s Roar . In other words, you have an equal chance of encountering the Shrouded Ghost no matter where you are, so there’s no point risking the flaming debris and boiling waters of the Forsaken Shores.

Fog will not help you find Shrouded Ghost

When the Shrouded Ghost was first introduced it was commonly believed that fog had a role to play in summoning the elusive megalodon. Mainly because both features had been introduced in the same update, so it’s not a huge stretch of the imagination to believe they’d somehow be connected. However, as the months have passed, this theory has now been thoroughly disproven, with countless sightings being reported outside of the fog.

Changing or turning off your lights won't help you summon Shrouded Ghost either

Another theory we’ve come across a few times is that you need to change the lights on your ship to increase the probability of the Shrouded Ghost appearing. Either by altering their colour or switching them off entirely. We’ve tested multiple variations of this over the last few months and can say without a shadow of doubt that this is not the case. Much like the fog, it’s simply another rumour that has spread from pirate to pirate.

