Sea of Thieves hits 25 million players, offers rewards for logging in

Sea of Thieves has reached 25 million players, and Rare is celebrating by offering some in-game rewards to anyone who logs in over the next week.

It's great to see Sea of Thieves continue to reach new players, as it's a substantially bigger, better game than it was when it launched in early 2018. But even if you aren't particularly excited about Sea of Thieves' new success milestone, there's no denying the appeal of free money. Just for logging in sometime between now and Tuesday, October 26 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, Sea of Thieves will gift you 25,000 gold and 25 Doubloons, which would be a pretty good haul for a short day's sailing.

Furthermore, one very lucky pirate who turns in any piece of treasure in the next week will get a bonus reward of 25 million gold. Nevermind the fact that your chances of being that lucky pirate are literally 1/25,000,000 - for that payout, it's worth taking a few minutes to sell a chest just in case.

To the 25 million pirates who have set out upon the Sea of Thieves so far, thank you! Here's to the Voyages we've shared, the foes we've overcome and the stories that await us as we sail into the future.Some words from Executive Producer Joe Neate: https://t.co/2krBjP5zIp pic.twitter.com/oZKRPAndfvOctober 19, 2021 See more

If you do decide to jump in, there's a slew of new content available with the addition of Sea of Thieves season 4. There's a whole new underwater activity involving Siren shrines; new loot, cosmetics, and rewards; and of course Halloween-related shenanigans you can take part in.

