David Arquette on working with Courteney Cox in Scream 5: "There's a real beauty to the relationship that you can't really fake"

Scream 5, simply titled Scream, is on the way after a lengthy break. Franchise mainstay Neve Campbell is once again back as Sidney, while David Arquette and Courteney Cox are also returning as Dewey and Gale.

Arquette tells Total Film in the new issue of the magazine – featuring Scream on the over – that he was "always open for it, but I wasn't sure if they'd ever make one again". Between Scream installments, the actor laid his life and career bare in the wrestling documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette, in which co-star Cox charts their relationship by saying, "We met on Scream 1, we hated each other on Scream 2, we got married Scream 3, we got divorced Scream 4."

How would Arquette update that statement now? "Still divorced!" he laughs. "No, but a great co-parent, is what I'd say. I always love working with Courteney. There's an intangible quality of having a relationship with somebody, and then being able to act with them, that you kind of can't act. It's like the Everly Brothers singing harmonies – there's a real beauty to the relationship that you can't really fake."

Talking about how the film franchise has endured, Arquette says it's the indelibility of the Ghostface mask, adopted anew by every film's killer(s).

"I love how iconic Ghostface is," he says. "It'd be hard to think that they would stop, because he's just a great, menacing horror character."

