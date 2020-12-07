Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game re-releases January 14

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game re-releases in January 2021.

Ubisoft announced today that the 2010 2D arcade-style beat 'em up re-release will be coming January 14.

This complete edition, which was announced in September this year in celebration of the game's 10th birthday, includes the original version of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, as well as its DLC, the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells Add-On Packs.

You'll be able to play as iconic characters from the movie and graphic novel series, including Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills, and more.

Scott Pilgrim also comes with local co-op and online play, where you can team up with up to 3 friends, combine your skills, and complete a series of mini-games to see who ends up in top.Along with multiplayer, other modes such as Zombie hordes, Dodgeball, and Battle Royale, are among those included in the complete edition.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game complete edition will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game originally launched back in 2010 for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360, alongside Edgar Wright's movie adaptation of the graphic novels, but was eventually pulled from sale on all platforms, meaning it was impossible to buy for several years. In August, Edgar Wright confirmed he was working with Ubisoft and Scott Pilgrim's creator Bryan Lee O'Malley to bring the game back from the dead, and fans seem to be very happy for the revival.

Here's the 25 best fighting games to play right now.