Sandra Bullock reveals the one movie she regrets making

Sandra Bullock has revealed the one movie she regrets having made across her 35-year career.

While promoting her upcoming comedy The Lost City, Bullock admitted that she's "still embarrassed" by her involvement in the action sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control, and argued that the plot "makes no sense."

"I have one no one came around to," the Ocean's Eight star told TooFab, when she and co-star Daniel Radcliffe were asked if they ever did any films that took a while to find their audience. "It's called Speed 2. I've been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.

"That's one I wished I hadn't done, and no fans came around that I know of," Bullock continued, as Radcliffe argued that the follow-up flick has inspired "a kind of cult love" since its release in 1997.

"Very quiet! Like five people," Bullock laughed, before referring to the interviewer, who said he was a fan. "Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island."

Directed by Jan de Bont, Speed 2: Cruise Control sees Bullock reprise her role from its 1994 predecessor, Annie Porter. The first movie follows Annie and Keanu Reeves' Jack Traven as they try to save the passengers of a Los Angeles bus, which will explode if its speed drops below 50mph. The second centers on Annie and her boyfriend as they attempt to keep a boat from crashing into an oil tanker.

In 2019, Reeves explained why he didn't return for the sequel, candidly recalling how disappointed he was when he first read the script, and that the studio put him in "movie jail" for ten years after he turned it down.

"I decided not to be in that," the John Wick star told GQ at the time. "I loved working with Jan de Bont and Sandra, of course. It was just a situation in life where I got the script and I read the script and I was like, 'Ugh.'

"It was about a cruise ship, and I was thinking, 'A bus, a cruise ship … Speed, bus, but then a cruise ship is even slower than a bus, and I was like, 'I love you guys, but I just can't do it.'"

