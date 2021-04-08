All 22 covers to Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1

The first major cross-company crossover in Sandman history begins next week with Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 (of 2). This milestone crossover even bridges Neil Gaiman's Sandman Universe from DC with that of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's Locke & Key from IDW Publishing.

And those namesake creators are involved, with Hill writing, Rodriguez drawing, and Gaiman acting as a story consultant.

Ahead of this event, we are showcasing all 22 covers for the first issue of this unique event - similar to the memorable pin-up book DC published years ago titled Sandman: A Gallery of Dreams.

Here's our gallery:

There are five Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 covers available through all retailers: the primary cover by Gabriel Rodriguez, others by J.H Williams III (colored and uncolored), Kelley Jones/Jay Fotos, and an uncolored version of Rodriguez's primary cover.

A sixth cover, by Mike & Laura Allred, is being sold as an exclusive to the upcoming Comic-Con International: San Diego 2021.

In addition to that, several stores have arranged specific variant covers exclusive to them. Here is the list of the artists and retailers - with a link to the retailer (when possible) to inquire about owning one yourself.

The two-part Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone event comes ahead of the return of Netflix's Locke and Key later this year - and the debut of the live-action Sandman TV series, also on Netflix.

