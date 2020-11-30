Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continue their comedy feud in new advert

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds feud continue in a new advert – and the former Wolverine actor even got Reynolds’ mum involved. In the ad, Jackman is promoting The Laughing Man Coffee Company that he founded to support coffee farming communities. However, he manages to get in a dig at Reynolds’ own beverage company, Aviation Gin, too.

“A special word for those who’d rather buy Aviation Gin: stop enabling this man,” Jackman adds, gesturing to the Deadpool actor. “He’s not your friend, he’s not my friend, I’m pretty sure he’s nobody’s friend. Isn’t that right, Ryan’s mum?” “That’s right, Hugh,” Ryan’s mum Tammy says in a video message.

In other Reynolds news, the actor shared the first sneak peek of his new Netflix movie The Adam Project. As the first week of filming wrapped up, he posted a movie still and a behind the scenes shot on Twitter.

Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect. pic.twitter.com/9fb3Qalf0JNovember 29, 2020

The upcoming sci-fi adventure sees Reynolds play a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. While he’s there, he encounters his late father, a physicist played by Mark Ruffalo, who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character. The project also recently added Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner .