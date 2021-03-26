Rust Console Edition release date revealed in new trailer

Rust Console Edition has an official release date, and the years-long wait will be over in just under two months.

Facepunch and Double Eleven confirmed that Rust Console Edition will be released on PS4 and Xbox One on May 21 - you'll also be able to play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well, though only through backwards compatibility. Rust Console Edition will be available in three versions, all of which opened for pre-order today:

Rust Standard Edition/Rust Day One Edition ($49.99): This is the standard game, though if you preorder you'll also get the Future Weapons and Tools Pack as a bonus.

Rust Deluxe Edition ($59.99): On top of getting access to the closed beta and staging branch, you also get three days of early access to the game proper, a Welcome Pack, and everything in the standard version.

On top of getting access to the closed beta and staging branch, you also get three days of early access to the game proper, a Welcome Pack, and everything in the standard version. Rust Ultimate Edition ($79.99): Get an expanded version of the Welcome Pack, an Elite Combat Skin Pack, and 1100 Rust coins (that's $10 worth), along with everything included in the Deluxe Edition.

Rust was first released on Steam early access in 2013, and Facepunch finally announced in November 2019 that work on a console version was in the works with a planned 2020 release date. Then it went quiet for a while, until console developer Double Eleven confirmed that work-from-home delays meant it would no longer make the originally planned date. Still, with the state of everything these days, coming out in May of the following year isn't all that bad.

Rust recently lost a "large amount" of save data when a fire swept through a French data center, though Facepunch wipes the servers every month anyway.

