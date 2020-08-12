Ruby Rose explains exit from Batwoman

Ruby Rose has finally explained her decision to leave her starring role as Kate Kane in The CW series Batwoman.

Rose explained back in May that she was staying silent on the matter for the time being, but now she's detailed several specific reasons for her surprising exit from The CW's Batwoman series. In a conversation with EW, the actor said the "taxing" nature of the job, returning to work too soon after surgery, and even the coronavirus-imposed quarantine all played a role.

"Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. [Laughs] Being the lead in anything is tough," Rose said. "But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn't the best idea."

The actor went on to acknowledge that so much time in isolation allowed for some introspection, which lead to talks between Rose and the producers about her future in the role.

"It wasn't so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn't get to finish the real finale because of COVID," she said. "You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they've been so respectful to me."

Though she won't be back as Batwoman any time soon, and recently expressed her excitement for Javicia Leslie to fill the role, Rose isn't done with acting altogether. "I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return."

As for the future of Batwoman, Leslie is stepping in to play an entirely new character who will eventually become the titular hero. The character's name is Ryan Wilder, and she's described as an "out lesbian" and someone who "would steal milk for an alley cat but could also kill you with her bare hands."

