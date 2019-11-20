Rick and Morty season 4 premiere post-credits scene explained: how does [spoiler] die?

Watched the Rick and Morty season 4 premiere? Those in the UK had to wait a while but hopefully you didn't turn off before the end. The first round of Rick and Morty season 4 post-credits aired, which helped not only answer one of the episode's key questions, but also gave a tribute to one of the driving forces behind Rick and Morty.

So, if you either missed out on the Rick and Morty season 4 post-credits, or want to find out more about what happened with Morty and Jessica, step right this way. Just watch out for fascist shrimps.

What happens in the Rick and Morty season 4 premiere post-credits scene?

At Morty's high school, his crush Jessica is talking to her friends. She lets them know her plans ahead of the upcoming Career Day. In a brutal (if not completely predictable) twist, she says she wants to become a hospice carer and look after the "real lonely people." She'll even tell them she loves them and say their name.

Upon hearing this, Morty realises the death crystal vision of his death was taken massively out of context. He won't be spending his life with Jessica, just the end of it. Once Morty discovers this, his mood changes and he tells an incoming Rick to cover him in gasoline and spiders as they step through a portal together. Ouch.

On the other end of the spectrum, we get a really nice final card that reads: “In loving memory of Mike Mendel.” Mendel, who died in September aged 54, can be seen playing with his dog.

What does the Rick and Morty season 4 post-credits scene mean?

A stinger as painful as any of Wasp Rick’s efforts, it means that Morty was obsessed over Jessica for all the wrong reasons. He won’t be spending his life with her, and will (probably) die sad and alone. Welp.

Who was Mike Mendel?

Mendel was a key figure behind Rick and Morty, acting as a producer on the show from the pilot as well as during the first ten seasons of The Simpsons. If you like animation, there’s a good chance that he’s at least partially responsible for some of your favourite episodes in the medium.

Shortly after his death, co-creator Justin Roiland tweeted: “My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed.”

