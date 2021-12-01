Respawn delists Titanfall, promises its "incredible universe will continue"

Starting today, Respawn is permanently halting new sales of the original Titanfall and removing it from subscription services starting March 1, 2022.

Respawn announced the move in a statement, but didn't specify the reason it's delisting the game. The most obvious assumption is that it's become a playground for hackers in recent years, making the game essentially unplayable and causing its player base to dwindle into near oblivion. It's reasonable to figure that Respawn simply no longer sees a worthwhile return on its efforts in combatting hackers.

Regardless, Respawn assures fans that this doesn't mean the end of the Titanfall universe - the original game's servers will remain online for the handful of players that want to stick around, and nothing is changing about the excellent Titanfall 2. It also sounds like Apex Legends will continue to immortalize characters from Titanfall.

"Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn's DNA and this incredible universe will continue," reads Respawn's statement. "Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experiences we will continue to create here at Respawn."

Despite these assurances, Respawn hasn't announced anything related to the Titanfall series. Back in September, Respawn community coordinator Jason Garza all but dashed hopes of Titanfall 3 coming anytime soon, but the studio quickly responded by using the same "core to Respawn's DNA" line they'd later repeat in the above statement and teasing, "Who knows what the future holds?"

