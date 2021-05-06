Resident Evil Village goat locations and map

Knowing where to find every Resident Evil Village goat will save you some time. Apparently, Mother Miranda really likes goats in Resident Evil Village. Placed by the village residents to worship her, you’ll find Goat of Warding woodcarvings all over the place. Unlike the locals though, we are not exactly Mother Miranda’s biggest fans, and that’s why we need to destroy every Resident Evil Village goat we can find.

Like the bobbleheads of previous Resident Evil games these wobbling figures litter the world of Village, giving themselves away with a telltale creak. Hearing one isn't the same as finding one though, as some can be infuriatingly well hidden. To help you from tearing your hair out chasing any tricky goats, these are all the Resident Evil Village goat locations.

It's worth noting that the final goat contains a bit of a spoiler which we've marked up with a warning. So don't read the details on that one until the end stages of the game when a fairly unmissable event has happened.

Resident Evil Village goats, main map

You'll find the majority of Resident Evil Village goats scattered throughout the main village area, which we'll cover here. However, because of the way the story leads you through the various areas of the game you won't be able to find all of these Resident Evil goats, and will detour through various other locations as you follow the story. We'll mention the points at which you might want to switch to one of the other maps we have here.

Resident Evil Village Goat 1

The first Resident Evil Village goat is inside the small shrine at the Maiden of War square when you first enter the main village area. It's pretty much the intro to the whole 'goat thing'.

Resident Evil Village Goat 2

The second Resident Evil Vilage Goat is on top of the church near the Shrine where you find the first on.

Resident Evil Village Goat 3

After passing through the Fallow Plot to reach Luiza’s house (and dealing with the Lycans along the way) you will find a goat on the left most side of the wall when you reach the gate.

At this point the story will take you to Castle Dimitrescu where you can find two goats separately in the map further below. When you've completed that section you'll have the Iron Insignia Key and can continue to find the next goat on this map.

Resident Evil Village Goat 4

When you've escaped Castle Dimitrescu you'll go through a passage that will eventually lead to the the Lone Road (east side of the village). You'll find a staircase leading down - walk all the way down and around until you see a small room; the goat is inside.

Resident Evil Village Goat 5

Once you've escaped Castle Dimitrescu you'll have the Iron Insignia Key which you can use to enter the Graveyard behind the church. Walk to the right once inside and the goat is there on the ground.

Resident Evil Village Goat 6

Go to Luthier’s house behind the gate with the note that says “locked due to the missing home owner”. The goat is on the lower roof right in front of you, near a smashable crate. In case you’re wondering: you don’t need the key to Luthier’s house for this, you can just break or shoot the padlock on the gate.

Resident Evil Village Goat 7

When crossing the Suspension Bridge to reach Beneviento’s House, look to the other bridge on your left to see this Resident Evil Village goat across the way.

Resident Evil Village Goat 8

When you reach Beneviento’s front door, follow the patio to the left and around walk to the edge of the garden to find the goat behind the railing, down some steps.

Resident Evil Village Goat 9

You'll find this goat around the side of the windmill where the crank breaks. It's tucked in between some wood and not well hidden, but it does blend in quite well if you're not paying attention.

Resident Evil Village Goat 10

This Resident Evil village goat is quite devious as it's distant and hard to spot, and during a tense section where you can die quite a bit. When you're using the switches to raise platforms and evade Moreau, you'll be able to see it in the water on a tall pole. When you reach the final switch you need to progress look out across the water behind to you to spot it.

Resident Evil Village Goat 11

After draining Moreau’s Reservoir, go back to the place where you first found the boat. You can now walk underneath the damaged windmill and if you look to your left on the other side you'll see a Resident Evil Village goat ready to be collected.

Resident Evil Village Goat 12

When you get to Otto’s Mill and walk through the river look to the right for an opening under building, Head inside and you'll find a brightly lite shrine with a Resident Evil Village goat center stage.

Resident Evil Village Goat 13

When you're heading to the Stronghold (you'll know when) there's a long set of spiraling stairs in the big tower to the north. You'll find the Resident Evil Village Goat right at the bottom on a wall behind some pots to your right.

Resident Evil Village Goats, Castle Dimitrescu maps

Resident Evil Village Castle Dimitrescu Goat 1

You'll pass this Resident Evil Village goat behind the middle row in the Vineyard, left of the scarecrow. You will pass through this location on your way to Castle Dimitrescu.

Resident Evil Village Castle Dimitrescu Goat 2

After going down the stairs in the Hall of Ablution (some time after being in the main Castle area), you will find the goat in the corner next to you.

Resident Evil Village Castle Dimitrescu Goat 3

You'll find goat three in the attic when you get there, right behind you after you first climbed the ladder.

Resident Evil Village Heisenberg’s Factory goat 1

When you've (hopefully) survived the brush with the Ventilation Duct in Heisenberg's Factory, walk towards the far end of the Grinder Shaft. The goat is right on the edge.

Resident Evil Village Heisenberg’s Factory goat 2 and 3

Goat 2

When you're close to to leaving the factory you'll be heading towards the cargo bay. In the room immediately before that area head to the wall directly opposite the door you come in through and crouch down to find a ventilation shaft you can go through. The Resident Evil Village goat will be in the small room at the end.

Goat 3

The third and final Resident Evil Village goat in Heisenberg's Factory is one of the hardest ones to get in the game. Use the lift to travel between B1 and B3 and face the left opening from looking at the Duke. You'll see the goat go past on a girder for less than a second. Grab your shotgun, perfect your timing, and blast it as it flashes past.

Spoiler warning

Final goat

You'll find this goat while playing as Chris Redfield. After the cutscene where he throws some explosives on the giant red mutamycete monster turn around and you'll see this area behind you. The final goat is hidden way at the back.