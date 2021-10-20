Resident Evil movie director talks deep cut Easter eggs and why it’s a faithful game adaptation

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City director Johannes Roberts has revealed more Easter eggs from the games, as well as how the creative team is working towards creating a faithful adaptation.

"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a very faithful adaptation of the games," Roberts says in a new featurette (via Fandom).

#ResidentEvil director Johannes Roberts talks about bringing the video game to life in an exclusive clip pic.twitter.com/VtbwN2uCldOctober 19, 2021 See more

Need proof? Roberts points to a handful of seriously deep cut Easter eggs to show that the upcoming release will be stacked with winks and nods for game fans to discover.

"Every frame has details from the game, from the burger that the trucker’s eating to the actual truck design. We built the [Spencer] mansion and the [RPD] police station to the spec of the game." The orphanage, which was given a facelift in the Resident Evil 2 remake, is also present in Welcome to Raccoon City.

"This is a horror movie created with a love of the game," Roberts said – which will be enough to instill just the right amount of dread into horror buffs and Resi diehards alike. It also hints at a project that seemingly has its head in the right place in terms of offering up just enough to fans of the games while still being very much its own beast.

That’s been seen in the marketing so far, too: the first trailer has shown off the movie’s video game roots, while the alternate international trailer offers up some more shivers and scares for those who don’t fancy sleeping tonight. Your call.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set for release on November 24. In the meantime, check out some of the best video game movies it’s hoping to topple.