How to increase your Resident Evil 2 inventory space by finding all the Hip Pouch locations

From the moment you start playing you'll realise just how important Resident Evil 2 inventory space is. The series' famous brand of inventory management will have you shuffling items and wishing you could expand it constantly. Which is where the Hip Pouches come in. Each one will add two extra slots to your inventory and if you can find all the Hip Pouch locations it'll make a huge different to playing Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Fortunately, you can increase Leon and Claire’s inventory size by up to 12 slots if you find all the Hip Pouches which add an extra two spaces each time you find one. It'll also allow you to nab the A Waist of Space trophy or achievement, as well as stopping all that inventory Tetris every time you find a new item. The pouch locations don't change for a second playthrough so follow our guide for both Leon and Claire to find each Resident Evil 2 Remake Hip Pouch location and increase your inventory space.

Hip Pouch 1 - Police Station

The first hip pouch can be found on the third floor of the Police Station, so head towards the West Storage Room (the room with the Maiden Statue). It’s pretty dark and cluttered in this room, so it can be rather easy to miss it on your first playthrough. The hip pouch can be found lying on the table just opposite the barricade you destroy with the Detonator. Simply interact with the pouch to claim your first two inventory slots. If you're also trying to find all the medallions as well then check out the Resident Evil 2 Remake medallion locations

Hip Pouch 2 - Police Station

The next hip pouch is tucked safely away in the Police Station West Office safe. However, you’ll need the code to crack it. This code can be found in the S.T.A.R.S. Office on the second floor, and is left 9, right 15, left 7. Once you’ve entered the code you can claim your second hip pouch. You can also check out all the Resident Evil 2 Remake Safe combinations if you want to save time.

Hip Pouch 3 - Police Station

In order to get this hip pouch, you’ll need to obtain two spare keys for the broken keypad in the Safety Deposit Room. Both keys can be found in the portable safes that are hidden around the police station, but the locations change depending on if you're playing a first or second playthough.

For a first playthrough you'll find the the first portable safe is located in the Shower Room (2F) and the second will need the Red Diamond Key to open the Linen Room (2F). On a second playthrough you'll find them in the Interrogation room (1F) and Linen Room (2F, again needing the red Diamond Key.

The Portable Safe's have a randomised code unfortunately so there's no shortcuts here - you'll have to basically work out the eight number code by repeatedly tapping the keys and memorising the sequence until you get all the numbers right.

Cracking each portable safe code will get you a single key that can access some of the gear locked away in the Safety Deposit Room, but seeing as the missing numbers are 2 and 3 you'll need both to access the Hip Pouch in locker 203.

Hip Pouch 4 - Sewer

This hip pouch is located in the Sewer Underground Facility’s Operator’s Room. Simply open the locker next to the typewriter to claim your prize. This one's basically a freebie as you have to pass through this room to proceed. Just make sure you don't miss it on the way.

Hip Pouch 5 - Sewers

To get this hip pouch, you’ll need to make your way to the Workroom on the Upper level of the Sewers. Use the T-Bar to raise the door and make your way over to the lift. Upon entering the Workroom, you’ll see a dead zombie lying on the ground with a hip pouch on the table above it.

Hip Pouch 6 - Laboratory

The final hip pouch is located in the Nap Room of the Laboratory, but you’ll need to first retrieve the Signal Modulator to turn the power back on. The location of the Signal Modulator itself varies depending on whether you're playing a first or second playthrough.

The first time through you'll find it in the unnamed B1 room just off the Lobby you reach when you first enter the East area of the Laboratory. When you first arrive it'll be locked from the other side so you'll have to play through the mission objectives to get into the greenhouse and open the hatch. That will take you through to an area where you can get to the B1 room, retrieve the Signal Modulator and unlock the door back to the Lobby.

In the second playthrough the Signal Modular will simply be by the soldier's body as you head into the central lift area with the walkways to the east and west sides.

When you have the Signal Modulator you can use it to get the power on in the Nap Room by examining the Signal Modulator and tuning the waves to the signal name written on the electrical outlet on the wall. When the waves match slot it in to get the power back on. When you do that the nap room pods will open revealing a hip Pouch (yay), a Mr Raccoon (yay) and zombie (oh, ffs).

Getting all 6 Resident Evil 2 Remake Hip Pouches and the 12 extra slots they give you will make a huge difference to the game as you explore and ferry items around. It's especially useful with Claire's 2nd playthrough as she has more guns and ammo to juggle.

