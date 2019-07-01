Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (July 1-7)

1. Spider-Man: Far From Home brings the Infinity Saga to a close

Passport? Check. Phrasebook? Check. Web-shooters? Check – but good luck getting those through security. Yep, Peter Parker is going on a European vacation in Spider-Man: Far From Home and your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is promising to light up the likes of London, Paris, and Venice on his web-swinging whistlestop tour. Of course, he isn’t coming alone. Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury, while Jake Gyllenhaal is going to ham it up as Quentin Beck aka Mysterio. He’s definitely not a bad guy. Honest.

On the more mysterious side of things, we’ve got the p-word to tangle with. That’s right: post-credits. With this being the official end of the Infinity Saga, all eyes are on Far From Home and how it’ll deal with introducing a tease for Marvel Phase 4. The stinger is likely to be all anyone will be talking about over the holiday – so make sure you get a front-row seat at midnight on July 2.

What: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where: Movie theaters

When: July 2

2. Apex Legends season 2 is a second shot at staying power for that other battle royale

Apex Legends was fire when it launched in February, but it just couldn't keep up the same unstoppable tempo of updates that has preserved Fortnite as a cultural force for years (and Apex's unimpressive first battle pass didn't help). The fundamentals are still solid as heck, and the start of Apex Legends season 2 on Tuesday will be a fresh chance for the game to prove itself as the battle royale for folks who love fast, fluid shooting action. With a new defense-focused character named Wattson to learn, the slick new L-Star weapon that calls back to fond Titanfall 2 memories, and - perhaps most important of all - a battle pass that's full of rewards people actually want, you may have a much harder time putting Apex Legends down this time.

What: Apex Legends season 2 begins

Where: PC, PS4, Xbox One

When: July 2

3. Brace yourself for the Hereditary director's new "atrociously disturbing" movie

If your favorite horror fan seems particularly giddy this week, it's because Midsommar from Ari Aster - who made the traumatizing Hereditary - is coming to terrorize them. At first glance, it looks like an Instagram post about a charming Swedish folk festival, but the trailer quickly lets you know that things probably won't end well for the American couple that decides to attend. Rising star Florence Pugh plays the troubled Dani, Jack Reynor is her boyfriend Christian and I'm pretty sure they're going to wish they'd just gone to Coachella again this year. Us and Get Out creator Jordan Peele has said the movie contains "the most atrociously disturbing imagery" he'd ever seen on film, so even hardcore horror fans might want to sprinkle some Xanax in with their popcorn.

What: Midsommar

Where: Movie theaters

When: July 3

4. The new season of Stranger Things is all about the monsters

Stranger Things 3 is upon us, and we're sad to report that the entire season is not just about Steve Harrington making increasingly complicated sundaes at the Scoops Ahoy! ice cream shop. It appears that despite Eleven's valiant efforts to close the portal at the end of season 2, the monster is already abroad in Hawkins. "You let us in. And now, you’re going to have to let us stay," a voiceover - probably the monster in a new host - warns in the latest trailer. Whether you watch for the science fiction, the camaraderie between the teenage cast or the 1980's reference, it looks like this season will be apocalyptically good.

What: Stranger Things

Where: Netflix

When: July 4

5. Sea of Solitude is out on July 5, but can it truly be an accurate depiction of our inner demons?

Sea of Solitude is coming out on July 5, and it's aiming to portray the loneliness and other mental issues that pervade some people's daily lives: self doubt, intrusive thoughts, and sadness - generally all the bad juju that whirls around in our minds. In the world of Sea of Solitude humans turn into monsters when they suffer too much from a certain vice, so your task during the game is to figure out how to turn its central character - Kay, who is a monster herself - back into an ordinary human. Metaphor is a big deal in the game, so a creature that represents sadness is an oversized bird that's always seen from afar, as if it's trying to distance itself from everything. Whether it and the other creatures are an accurate depiction of mental troubles remains to be seen, and you can judge it for yourself when it releases on July 5.

What: Sea of Solitude

Where: PC, PS4, Xbox One

When: July 5

Release Radar picks the best games, movies, and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.