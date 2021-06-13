Redfall is a new Xbox exclusive from Arkane Austin and it's coming summer 2022

Slay vampires in co-op

Redfall is a new co-op vampire slaying game from the developers of Prey, and it's headed to Xbox Series X and S as well as PC in summer 2022.

Xbox revealed the new game from Arkane Austin as the climactic "one more thing" to its E3 2021 event, showing off a cinematic trailer that follows a ragtag group of young survivors who seem to have this vampire-slaying thing down to a science. A science that includes accidentally alerting death cultists to your presence when you're trying to record them for a documentary, but a science nonetheless.

On top of confirming the release date, the trailer also revealed that Redfall is coming to Xbox Game Pass as soon as it launches.

Developing...

Connor Sheridan

I got my degree in journalism from Central Michigan University - though the best education I got there was from working at CM Life, its student-run campus newspaper. I got my degree in video games from bugging my older brother to let me play Zelda on the Super Nintendo. I've previously been a news intern for GameSpot, a news writer for CVG, and now I'm a staff writer here at GamesRadar.