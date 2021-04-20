Red Dead Redemption 2 is even more immersive with this world persistence mod

A new mod aims to make the impact you have on Red Dead Redemption 2's world feel more permanent, thereby making the game more immersive.

Red Dead Redemption 2's version of the wild wild west is incredibly detailed, but at times it can seem a little... video gamey. For instance, one thing that never fails to remind you you're playing a video game is when you return to a perfectly clean town that just moments ago you'd utterly decimated.

Juliet G's Enhanced Entity and World Persistence mod ensures that your destruction stays destroyed, that the horse you left alone for a minute doesn't disappear, and that hiding bodies on the road actually benefits you in the witness system.

"Tired of the world repairing and cleaning itself the moment you leave the scene? Tired of vehicles and horses you planned on getting to later disappearing, perhaps just debris? Enhanced Entity and World Persistence has got you covered, no longer will going down the road result in everything looking pristine when you turn back around," reads the mod's official description on NexusMods. "This mod makes the witness system more interactive and actually incentivizes hiding bodies on the road."

PixieV, who uploaded the mod, explains that the mod is optimized so that the game runs as well as the un-modded version. "By default, the mod has a Performance Monitoring System in place that will dynamically activate and deactivate the mod based on a user configurable frame rate," reads the description.

