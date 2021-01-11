Red Dead Redemption 2 actor could be working with Sony Santa Monica

The voice of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2 has hinted that he might be working with God of War developer Sony Santa Monica.

As first noted over the weekend by Gaming Bible, the actor behind the voice and motion capture of Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan, Roger Clark, shared job opportunities at Sony Santa Monica via social media. Now, this could just be the actor spotlighting open jobs for his followers at a pretty prolific developer, or it could be that Clark is pushing these roles as he has worked with the developer recently.

Either way, the future of Sony Santa Monica is exciting. God of War Ragnarok was revealed last year in a very small teaser trailer, the follow-up to the incredibly successful God of War reboot in 2018. There's not a lot that we know for certain right now about the sequel, but we can pretty safely assume that both Kratos and Atreus will be returning to face off against some new Norse threats (as was teased in the post-credits scene of the 2018 game).

As the original post from Gaming Bible points out, Clark hasn't actually been credited in another video game role for over two years at this point, despite being universally praised for his role as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2 back in 2018. If the actor has worked with Sony Santa Monica on the God of War sequel, then we're likely in for another treat with a new role for Clark.

For a complete list of all the other games launching on Sony's next-gen console at some point in the future, you can head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.