Red Dead Online's stingy economy will be addressed in its first major update, coming soon

Red Dead Online is off to a pretty good start, but one complaint keeps coming up: making money often feels like an uphill battle. And the hill is covered in snow. And there are wolves chasing you up the hill. Luckily, Rockstar says improvements to Red Dead Online's economy are on the way, with updates scheduled to roll out for the Red Dead Online beta "as early as the end of this week."

"Our current areas of focus include the in-game economy, which will require some additional balancing in order to ensure all activities are appropriately rewarding and fun, as well as some persistent bugs that are causing some players to be kicked from sessions," Rockstar said in a blog post. "The game has been developed so that we will be able to quickly make any adjustments like these, and we plan to get updates out as early as the end of this week with more updates to come next week."

It's good to see Rockstar specifically addressing activity payout, as that seems to be one of the main causes of the busted economy. Some activities, like missions, just aren't worth doing compared to more menial but reliable money grinds. The prices on some features - rather, basically all features, but especially weapon customization - have also turned players off, so here's hoping those are tweaked as well. And the sooner, the better. This will be Red Dead Online's first major update, and it's desperately needed.

Red Dead Online is still in early beta and will undoubtedly see plenty of changes in the coming weeks. Here are 26 essential Red Dead Online tips to help you start strong in the expansive multiplayer mode.