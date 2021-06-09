Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer captures the joy of using rifts

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart now has a live-action trailer ahead of its PS5 launch.

A new live-action trailer for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has been uploaded to Twitter by PlayStation. Sadly, the trailer doesn't feature the Lombaxes and their metallic friend, but instead, it takes us to the UK to an undisclosed location. It's there that scientists have discovered one of the rifts, although they're unaware of what it is exactly.

At the start of the trailer, two scientists enter the area where they find a number of their colleagues have been messing around with the rift; one is frozen in a block of ice or gem of some sort, another is wearing some form of grassy foliage, and one more is glitching infrequently while unconvincingly claiming they haven't entered the rift.

The glitcher is also holding onto one of the tools you'll be able to use in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Curiosity eventually gets the best of one of the visiting scientists and they decide to follow after the others and jump through the rift, at which point the trailer ends. Whatever happened to them...we don't know. You can watch the trailer below, and it certainly seems to capture the excitement of visiting another dimension.

BREAKING NEWS: A rift into another dimension has been discovered on UK soil.Don’t worry, we have an expert team guarding it... hopefully. #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/wCRW6QQLPJJune 9, 2021 See more

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart finds the duo traveling through multiple dimensions as described in the story outline trailer. The two attempt to stop Dr. Nefarious from raging havoc on the universe and they're joined by a new protagonist called Rivet, who is Ratchet's alternative dimension version. While Clank has an upgrade that players can make use of, there's also a number of weapons, including a gun that transports items from other Sony PlayStation universes.

For the game itself, it's a PS5-exclusive launching on June 11 and will feature raytracing performance modes allowing players to enjoy raytracing at 60fps. It should also take up around 33GB of space on your console. If you've missed out on seeing the game in action, here's over 15-minutes of gameplay from the State of Play back in April of this year.

