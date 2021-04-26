Ratchet & Clank gameplay trailer officially reveals female lombax Rivet

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has dropped a new gameplay trailer that officially introduces Rivet, the female lombax that's been teased for months.

The mysterious new lombax is called Rivet, and she's a resistance fighter from another dimension. It certainly seems like the upcoming Ratchet & Clank title will allow us to control both Ratchet and Rivet in this new dimension, which is ruled by Emperor Nefarious. We get a look at the new Nefarious City in the gameplay trailer, as well as iconic Ratchet & Clank locations Sargasso and Torren IV, which have gotten a little alternate-dimension makeover.

The PS5 exclusive looks great in the latest trailer, with outrageous weapons and gameplay mechanics, all with the gorgeous visual capabilities of new-gen hardware. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was built specifically for PS5, so expect it to really sing on the console.

The trailer also confirmed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is getting a special PlayStation State of Play later this week. The State of Play will debut on Thursday, April 29 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST on both Twitch and YouTube . An official PlayStation blog post also gives us more gameplay and story details, and confirms that Mark Mothersbaugh, the lead singer of Devo, will be composing the score for Rift Apart.

PlayStation also revealed five armor suits you can get if you buy the Digital Deluxe Edition, and it looks like they can be worn by both Ratchet and Rivet. The Digital Deluxe Edition will also include a photo mode sticker pack, the digital soundtrack, a digital art book, and 20 of in-game currency Raritanium.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to release on June 11, 2021 on PS5.