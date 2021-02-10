PS5 players are starting to complain about DualSense controller drift

PS5 players say their DualSense controllers are beginning to drift, and that attempts to get the issue fixed are being met with significant wait times.

As reported by Kotaku, players suffering from stick drift have been taking to social media to document their findings. One Immortals: Fenyx Rising player showed their camera rotating slowly around their character at the centre of the screen, while a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War player recorded their crosshair drifting to the left during a match. Both players make clear that they're not actually touching the relevant analogue stick.

When it comes to fixing the issue, players are also having trouble. The PlayStation support website has its own portal for dealing with DualSense hardware issues, which Kotaku says will eventually direct you to a period on hold with customer services. The good news is that the controller is covered under warranty, but the bad news is that you'll need to send it back to Sony for repair (paying out of your own pocket for shipping).

The DualSense's issues seem quite severe for those unlucky enough to be suffering from it, but drifting issues are nothing new. The Nintendo Switch's controversial 'Joy-Con Drift' is well-documented, and has been the source of a number of class-action lawsuits filed against the console manufacturer. Whether Sony's issue ends up being that widespread remains to be seen, but you might want to keep an eye out for wayward controllers in the future.

Too busy trying to find a console to worry about controller drift? Here's where to buy a PS5.